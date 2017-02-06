Wisconsin Democrats urge GOP to hold pot referendum

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Democratic lawmakers are calling on Republicans to let the public weigh in on whether Wisconsin should join 28 other states that have legalized medical marijuana.

Rep. Chris Taylor and Sen. Jon Erpenbach have introduced a bill that would let Wisconsin residents vote in an advisory referendum on whether marijuana should be legalized for medical use. They've introduced another bill that would actually legalize the drug for that purpose.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, a Juneau Republican, has said he'll never support legalizing medical marijuana.

Regardless, Taylor and Erpenbach tried to drum up support for their bills at a news conference Monday, telling reporters that the state is failing sick people by not letting them use marijuana. They said Republican leaders should at least ask the public what it wants.