Eau Claire hospital one of 22 in Wisconsin fined over emergency contraception

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Nearly two dozen hospitals across Wisconsin, including one in Eau Claire, are being fined for not following a law pertaining to emergency contraceptions.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire was one of 22 hospitals in the badger state that was fined for not complying with a law that requires them to offer emergency contraceptions to rape victims. The Wisconsin State Journal reports Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire was fined $2,500 in 2014.

On Monday, a statement was released to News 18 from Michael Morrey, the regional chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System - Northwest Wisconsin:

"Mayo Clinic Health System always offers emergency contraception to victims of sexual assault, as required by law. A fine was issued in 2014 for an error in documentation, after which our documentation process was changed. Mayo Clinic Health System’s Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) follow a specific protocol, which is audited after every case.”