La Crosse search and rescue divers recover body of 22-year-old missing man

(WXOW) - The body of a man missing for several days after his vehicle crashed into Swift Creek has been found.

According to La Crosse Fire Chief Gregg Cleveland, searchers recovered the body of 22-year-old Justin McElwain around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

He was found about 200 yards from where his car was found last Wednesday morning.

Several days after he disappeared, the La Crosse Police and Fire Departments plan an update Monday afternoon on the search for a missing man by Swift Creek.

Division Chief Jeff Murphy said they'll release more information at a 1:30 p.m. news conference.

Early last Wednesday was the last time anyone saw 22-year-old Justin McElwain. His car was later found in Swift Creek.

Since then, search crews from La Crosse and the surrounding area have looked underwater and along the shoreline in the area of 200 Jackson Street where the vehicle was found.

WXOW will have a crew at the news conference and will update this story as more information becomes available.

After three days of searching, crews find no sign of a man who may have fallen in the water after his vehicle slid into Swift Creek earlier this week.

La Crosse Fire Department Division Chief Jeff Murphy said in a statement that crews again searched the area as they try to find Justin McElwain.

He was last seen Wednesday morning by friends who saw his car go through a light in La Crosse. They called police when they couldn't find him. Officers later found his empty vehicle in Swift Creek near 200 Jackson Street.

Since then, divers and searchers have covered the area near the creek.

Chief Murphy said MedLink Air assisted in the search.

Bruce's Legacy Search and Recovery of Black River Falls, which Chief Murphy said has specialized search equipment, was also helping the department.

Crews worked until dark with no results.

Chief Murphy said due to changing river conditions, they plan to meet later Saturday morning with other agencies to determine what they'll do this weekend.

Brennan Marine had to come in and clear ice away from the 7th Street landing in order for crews to get out on the water Friday.

Police describe McElwain as a white male, 5'8", weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with a panda on the front, black jacket, jeans and maroon colored high top shoes.

They ask if you have any information on McElwain, please contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-785-5962.

FRIDAY UPDATE: Searchers from the La Crosse Fire Department and other agencies have resumed their search for Justin McElwain.

The search has now entered its third day.

According to authorities, McElwain, 22, has not been seen since he was last seen early Wednesday morning. He was driving a car that was found in Swift Creek near Jackson Street.

As divers and boats spent much of Thursday combing the Swift Creek area, La Crosse Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Police said that Justin S. McElwain, 22, hasn't been seen since early Wednesday morning. No sign of him was found during Thursday's search when crews came off the water late in the afternoon.

La Crosse Fire Department Division Chief Frank Devine said in a statement Thursday evening that Thursday's efforts included divers searching the creek while other people on foot did "wide area grid search extending from the accident scene."

Chief Devine said department divers will return to the scene Friday morning.

Members from the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, Winona County Dive Team, and La Crosse County Dive Unit also assisted with search efforts Thursday.

Friends of McElwain originally called police after they became separated at a traffic light while following the his car early Wednesday morning. They weren't able to find the vehicle and driver after that time. His car was found partially submerged in Swift Creek a short time later.

Police describe McElwain as a white male, 5'8", weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with a panda on the front, black jacket, jeans and maroon colored high top shoes.

They ask if you have any information on McElwain, please contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-785-5962.

La Crosse Police and La Crosse Dive Rescue are looking for the driver of a car that was found in Swift Creek early Wednesday morning.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the driver has not been located.

According to a statement from the department, they got a call at 1:47 a.m. that there was a small car partially submerged in the creek near 200 Jackson Street.

Their investigation showed that the car was headed west on Jackson and lost control as it was making a turn on Norplex Drive. The vehicle went off the road and over the embankment and onto the ice.

Police and dive rescue were able to recover the vehicle, but have not been able to find the driver, who has not been identified.

LCFD Division Chief Jeff Murphy said they began searching where the vehicle went into the water and worked their way outward.

"At this point we use some on duty staff and depending on the information we get, we'll allocate more resources. We've asked for the assistance from the La Crosse County Dive Team as well as the DNR to use some of their equipment and assist with the search as well," said Murphy.

Multiple boats were in the water, comprised of about 10 people using specialized equipment to search the water.

"We use a side sonar with our boats, then we also have the ability to put the divers in the water if there's something that we need to get a closer look. Then we've also asked the DNR to bring their underwater craft and look around with that as well," added Murphy.

Friends of the driver originally called police after they became separated at a traffic light while following the car. They weren't able to find the vehicle and driver after that time.

Murphy said the dive team searched until sunset on Wednesday evening. From there, they plan on convening, discussing what they know, and developing a plan of action for Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding the accident or driver is urged to contact the police department.