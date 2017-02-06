Magic of Storytelling: Take a "shelfie" to help children in need

(ABC) – Disney and ABC's Magic of Storytelling campaign aims to inspire families' imaginations, cultivate a lifelong love of reading in kids and bring books to underserved communities across the country. They are working together with First Book to place up to one million books into the hands of children in need across the country.

From now through March 31, Disney will donate a book to First Book for every "shelfie", a selfie with a book or in front of a book shelf, shared on Twitter or Instagram, using the hashtag #MagicOfStorytelling. Be inspired! Share the magic of books and give all children a chance to live happily ever after.