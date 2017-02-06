(10) Wisconsin 65, Indiana 60

By GENARO C. ARMAS

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Ethan Happ scored 20 points, Nigel Hayes added 15 and 10 rebounds, and No. 10 Wisconsin outmuscled Indiana to hold on for a 65-60 win on Sunday.



Happ was 8 of 10 from the field to help the Badgers (20-3, 9-1 Big Ten) win their seventh straight game. Maryland's loss to Purdue on Saturday allowed Wisconsin to take a one-game lead in the conference over the Terrapins. The 6-foot-8 Hayes joined the 6-foot-10 Happ to give Indiana problems in the paint. But the Badgers were plagued by mistakes or missed foul shots after building a 12-point lead midway through the first half.

Indiana (15-9, 5-6) stayed within a couple possessions of the lead for most of the rest of the way. Josh Newkirk's two foul shots with 28.6 seconds left got Indiana within 60-57, but Wisconsin went 5 of 6 from the foul line from that point to seal the win.