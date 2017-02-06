ECPD: Autopsies show Karie Lantz death was a homicide

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire police are now calling the death of Karie Lantz a homicide.

Eau Claire police were called to a home on Crescent Avenue, near Eau Claire's west side, on February 6, which is where they found Karie dead, along with her husband, Dean Lantz.

On Wednesday, February 15, Eau Claire police released new details about the death investigation. Police said autopsies showed Karie and Dean died of a single gunshot wound. News 18 asked on the nature of Dean's death, but Eau Claire police declined to comment. News 18 asked police if Dean's death was a suicide, but they would not confirm that and were waiting on further autopsy results.

It was on Friday, February 10 two of the Lantz' children, Joey Lantz and Angelina Schnook, sat down with News 18 in an emotional interview. Angelina described finding her parents dead with a gun in her father's hand. She said Karie had filed for divorce on Jan. 27, just 10 days before her death.





Posted on February 7, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It was around 3 p.m. on Monday police responded to a call of shots fired in Eau Claire's Shawtown neighborhood. On Tuesday, News 18 learned Karie and Dean Lantz are both dead in the apparent shooting.

When News 18 asked at a press briefing Tuesday morning, Eau Claire police would not say if the incident is a murder-suicide.

Police responded to a report of two people shot here at 2041 Crescent Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday. The caller said they unsuccessfully tried contacting Dean and Karie Lantz on Monday. Police said the caller then went to the house and found them both dead with a gun at the scene.

At Tuesday's press briefing, News 18 asked police if the caller was a child of the couple. They would not answer that but said it was a family member who was concerned about the couple's well being.

News 18 also asked police why they have not ruled this a murder-suicide since they've confirmed two people are dead but also said the public is not in any danger.

Eau Claire Deputy Chief Matt Rokus said that homicide is a component to the two deaths. “We are at a very early stage in the investigation. There's extensive interviews that need to be conducted. Evidence, physical evidence processing and also the examination of the bodies. It's too early right now to make that determination.”

Court records show the couple was going through a divorce. Police said autopsies will be performed in Madison. They said that is necessary to determine the exact cause of death.

Posted February 7, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire police have released more information about a death investigation on Eau Claire's west side that happened on Monday afternoon.

In a press conference on Tuesday morning, Eau Claire police said they responded to reports of gunshots at 2041 Crescent Avenue in Eau Claire. Upon arriving, police found 44-year-old Karie Jayne Lantz and 49-year old Dean Joseph Lantz, both from Eau Claire, deceased inside the home. Police said a firearm was located at the crime scene. They said an initial call came from a family member of the Lantz's, who was attempting to contact Karie and went to her residence.

Police said the investigation has determined that Karie Lantz and Dean Lantz were married to each other.

Deputy Chief Matt Rokus, with the Eau Claire Police Department, said they want to express their sincere condolences to the family and friends of the Lantz family. Rokus said during Monday's incident, police ensured the safety of neighboring residents. He said Monday's incident was an isolated situation, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Posted February 7, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - In a press conference on Tuesday, Eau Claire police have identified the two individuals involved in the shooting on Eau Claire's westside on Monday.

Police said 44-year-old Karie Jayne Lantz and 49-year-old Dean Joseph Lantz, both from Eau Claire, were found dead inside their home after responding to reports of gunshots at a residence on Crescent Avenue in Eau Claire.

Posted February 6, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police are still on scene at a home near Eau Claire's westside after report of gunshots Monday late afternoon.

Kyle Roder with the Eau Claire Police Department said they are now calling the incident a death investigation. Police responded to report of two people who were shot at a home on Crescent Avenue. Police said the public is not in any danger and that the situation is contained. They would not comment on the number of victims as of Monday night.



"We have our crime unit on scene," Roder said. "It is a very slow and methodical process. We are not looking for speed in these investigations we're looking to make sure that we cover all the bases that we need to."

They said Crescent Avenue will be closed to all traffic through Monday night between Fischer and Christian streets, and they are asking drivers to use alternate routes.

"We are notifying family, and doing the things we need to do to make sure this scene is secure as well as the investigation is thorough," said Roder.



Police hope to have more information available on Tuesday morning. News 18 will continue to monitor the situation and bring you the latest here and on air.

Posted February 6, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police are on scene at a home near the westside of Eau Claire.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department's Twitter page, police are responding to a gunshot call on Crescent Avenue. Police said two people have been shot. They said Crescent Avenue is closed to all traffic between Fischer and Christian streets, as well as Ferry Street to I-94, and they are asking drivers to use alternate routes.

Crescent Avenue is closed to all traffic between Fischer & Christian. https://t.co/eaAAl0GgG8 — Eau Claire Police (@EauClairePD) February 6, 2017

MEDIA: Responding to a gunshots call on Crescent Ave. Traffic blocked in the area. More details when possible. — Eau Claire Police (@EauClairePD) February 6, 2017

This is a developing story. We have a reporter on scene and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.