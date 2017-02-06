Judge sets bond, orders competency exam for man accused of killing Rusk Co. deputy

Ladysmith (WQOW) -- For the first time since he allegedly shot and killed Sheriff's Deputy Dan Glaze, Doug Nitek appeared in a Rusk County courtroom Tuesday.



"Mr. Nitek is obviously a flight risk given the nature of the offense here. I understand he's in custody, but I guess I don't know for how long or what the facts and circumstances around that are. So, we will grant the state's motion and order a $1 million cash bond," said Rusk County Judge Steve Anderson.



Besides the $1 million bond, the judge also granted the defense attorney's request that Nitek be examined to determine if he has the mental capacity to assist in his defense.



Despite Nitek's claims that he has been slandered by the media, the judge did not address Nitek's handwritten request for a gag order. If that had been granted, those involved in the case would have been prevented from talking to the media about the case.



After the hearing, Rusk County Sheriff Jeffrey Wallace said he believes the correct outcome will come at the end of the case.



"Having him here in court today was kind of a little stress on the department having to see him again here. But that's a process we gotta go thru and it will all work out fine here," said Sheriff Wallace.



Nitek faces 31 criminal charges, including first degree homicide and attempted homicide, for the Halloween weekend murder of Deputy Dan Glaze. Investigators said Glaze was shot in the head from 168 yards away while sitting in his squad car.



Four days before his death, Glaze informed a DNR warden that Nitek told him he was tired of contact with law enforcement, and the next time they came on his property line, he would shoot them.



Nitek will return to a Rusk County courtroom on April 18 for a competency hearing.

