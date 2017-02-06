Update: Chippewa Falls City Council approves tiny homes permit

Chippewa Falls (WQOW)- A tiny space meant to have a big impact is one step closer to opening new doors for those who need it.

On Tuesday, the Chippewa Falls City Council approved an ordinance allowing two more tiny homes at Trinity United Methodist Church. Project organizers said the homes are intended to be a space for the city's homeless population.

The new permit brings the church's total to three tiny homes. Organizers previously told News 18 they hope to eventually have ten to twelve tiny homes.

Posted on February 6, 2017:

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The quest to bring additional tiny homes to Chippewa Falls is one step closer to reality.



Tuesday, a public hearing was held for a special use permit that would allow Trinity United Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls to build two additional tiny homes on their property. The church already has one on site. The dwellings are intended to be used by the city's homeless population.



Tuesday, Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman told News 18 that the permit received overwhelming support from the roughly 40 people who attended the public hearing.



The Chippewa Falls City Council will officially vote on the permit at its February 21 meeting. Mayor Hoffman expects the special use permit to pass at that time.

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A public hearing is taking place Tuesday tonight to discuss additional tiny homes in Chippewa Falls.

At the hearing, the public will have the opportunity to weigh in on a special use permit for two tiny houses at Trinity United Methodist Church. There is already one house there, but it is currently unoccupied.

Leaders of the project said this is only the start of what they hope will be 10 to 12 tiny houses in the city. The dwellings are intended for the city's homeless population.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Chippewa Falls City Hall.