Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity to open store in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Coming this spring, a new shopping destination in Eau Claire could make it possible for you to pick up housing necessities while building up others right here in our community.



The Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity is in the process of purchasing the former Variety Office Products building off of North Clairemont Avenue.

The plan is to open a ReStore this spring, which would offer housing building supplies donated by the community, like sinks, doors, windows, cabinets and tiles.

All proceeds will help Habitat for Humanity build more houses for the less fortunate in our area. Executive Director Aaron Czappa said they typically build one or two houses a year, but would like to have the funding to build up to four houses a year.

"Most people don't realize there are over 500 families that are in need every year right in the Chippewa Valley," Czappa said. "The number keeps growing."

Nationally, there are already 1,000 ReStore locations.