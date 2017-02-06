Eau Claire students assemble special Valentine's for community

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A number of people in the community will be receiving some special Valentine's thanks to some philanthropic young students.



Students at Manz Elementary in Eau Claire are putting together the bags of sweet treats to distribute to a number of organizations in the area, including the Community Table, Beacon House and area nursing homes.



"The kids are learning about the different organizations in town. The teachers have been talking with them about what the Community Table does, what the Beacon House is, what they provide. So, this is just an opportunity for the kids to leave a note, to bring a smile to someone's face," said Val Logan, the Partnership Coordinator at Manz Elementary.



This is the first year for the endeavor. Logan said students and staff will distribute the 400 to 500 bags of candy early next week.