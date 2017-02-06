AP HS Basketball Polls - 2/6/17 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

AP HS Basketball Polls - 2/6/17

Posted:

BOYS HS BASKETBALL
   Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 6, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School                                        Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Oshkosh  North  (10)        16-0        100          1                 
  2.  Stevens  Point                  15-2        86            3                 
  3.  Kimberly                            14-1        76            2                 
  4.  Madison  Memorial            16-2        72            4                 
  5.  Brookfield  Central        16-1        63            5                 
  6.  Milwaukee  Vincent          14-3        43            7                 
(tie)Oak  Creek                        15-2        43            6                 
  8.  Bay  Port                            14-2        29            9T               
  9.  Arrowhead                          13-4        13            9T               
10.  Muskego                              14-2        9              8                 
10.  Sun  Prairie                      13-4        9              NR               
   Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Riverside University 3, Middleton 2, Eau Claire North 2.
Division 2
School                                              Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  La  Crosse  Central  (7)        14-2        97            1                 
  2.  Beaver  Dam  (3)                      18-0        92            2                 
  3.  Waunakee                                  14-1        76            3                 
  4.  Stoughton                                14-1        66            4                 
  5.  Pius  XI                                    15-2        57            5                 
  6.  Cedarburg                                16-2        47            6                 
  7.  Pewaukee                                  16-2        37            8                 
  8.  Milw.  Washington                  13-4        36            7                 
  9.  Onalaska                                  16-2        21            9                 
10.  Pulaski                                    14-2        12            NR               
   Others receiving votes: Whitnall 5, Kaukauna 4.
Division 3
School                                          Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Ripon  (7)                            16-0        97            1                 
  2.  Appleton  Xavier  (3)        16-0        93            2                 
  3.  Bloomer                                14-2        72            6                 
  4.  Martin  Luther                    14-2        68            7                 
  5.  Lake  Mills                          15-2        53            3                 
  6.  Prescott                              15-3        46            8                 
  7.  Edgewood                              12-4        32            9                 
  8.  Southern  Door                    14-2        27            5                 
  9.  Westby                                  15-2        24            10               
10.  Waupun                                  13-4        18            NR               
   Others receiving votes: Columbus 12, Prairie du Chien 4, Little Chute 3, New Holstein 1.
Division 4
School                                                Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Destiny  (7)                              16-1        97            1                 
  2.  Darlington  (3)                        17-0        93            2                 
  3.  Cochrane-Fountain  City        15-2        77            4                 
  4.  The  Prairie  School                15-2        70            5                 
  5.  Young  Coggs  Prep                    16-2        55            3                 
  6.  Regis                                          14-3        54            6                 
  7.  Laconia                                      13-3        41            7                 
  8.  Edgar                                          13-3        17            8                 
  9.  Deerfield                                  15-2        9              NR               
(tie)Spring  Valley                        12-4        9              10               
   Others receiving votes: Phillips 7, Stanley-Boyd 6, Saint Mary's Springs 5, Howards Grove 4, Shiocton 4, Marathon 2.
Division 5
School                                                Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Seneca  (8)                                17-0        96            2                 
  2.  Columbus  Catholic  (1)          16-0        87            3                 
  3.  Barneveld  (1)                          14-2        81            4T               
  4.  Hilbert                                      16-1        69            4T               
  5.  Shullsburg                                15-1        62            1                 
  6.  Bangor                                        15-1        52            6                 
  7.  Gresham  Community                  13-2        36            7                 
  8.  Almond-Bancroft                      13-2        30            8                 
  9.  McDonell  Central                    11-3        17            9                 
10.  Milw.Academy  of  Science      11-6        7              NR               
   Others receiving votes: Alma/Pepin 3, Black Hawk 3, Assumption 2, Sheboygan County Christian 2, Rio 2, Valley Christian 1.

===========================================
GIRLS HS BASKETBALL
    Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 6, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School                                        Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Appleton  North  (9)        19-0        99            1                 
  2.  Milwaukee  King  (1)        19-0        91            2                 
  3.  De  Pere                              17-2        77            4                 
  4.  Germantown                        17-2        67            5                 
  5.  Arrowhead                          16-3        59            6                 
  6.  Mukwonago                          17-2        50            3                 
  7.  Middleton                          16-2        43            7                 
  8.  Sun  Prairie                      16-3        34            8                 
  9.  Madison  East                    14-4        10            NR               
10.  Hudson                                14-3        9              9                 
   Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 5, Bay Port 4, Appleton West 1, Hamilton 1.
Division 2
School                                  Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Beaver  Dam  (10)        18-0        100          1                 
  2.  New  Berlin  West        18-1        87            3                 
  3.  Pewaukee                      16-3        62            5                 
  4.  Stoughton                    16-3        61            8                 
  5.  West  De  Pere              16-1        60            2                 
  6.  Plymouth                      15-2        52            6                 
  7.  Monroe                          16-2        51            4                 
  8.  Hortonville                14-3        35            9                 
  9.  Waunakee                      15-3        15            7                 
10.  Union  Grove                16-3        13            NR               
   Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 9, Cedarburg 2, Luxemburg-Casco 1, Mount Horeb 1, Onalaska 1.
Division 3
School                                  Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Whitewater  (8)          17-1        98            1                 
  2.  Martin  Luther            17-1        86            2                 
  3.  Edgewood  (2)              15-3        82            3                 
  4.  Richland  Center        16-1        66            4                 
  5.  Wrightstown                15-2        57            6                 
  6.  Freedom                        16-2        49            5                 
  7.  Valders                        17-2        44            7                 
  8.  Amherst                        15-1        31            9T               
  9.  Bloomer                        14-3        18            9T               
10.  Kewaunee                      14-4        7              8                 
(tie)Hayward                      14-4        7              NR               
   Others receiving votes: Waupun 3, West Salem 1.
Division 4
School                                              Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Aquinas  (8)                            17-0        97            1                 
  2.  Lourdes  Academy  (2)            16-1        91            3                 
  3.  Wisconsin  Heights                16-0        74            4                 
  4.  Melrose-Mindoro                    18-0        68            5                 
  5.  Laconia                                    18-1        59            2                 
  6.  Howards  Grove                        17-1        52            6                 
  7.  Neillsville                            16-1        49            7                 
  8.  Marathon                                  15-3        26            10               
  9.  Wittenberg-Birnamwood        16-1        19            8                 
10.  Mineral  Point                        14-4        5              9                 
   Others receiving votes: Cochrane-Fountain City 4, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 3, Ozaukee 3.
Division 5
School                                    Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Clayton  (10)                17-0        100          1                 
  2.  Black  Hawk                    17-0        90            2                 
  3.  Flambeau                        15-1        74            4                 
  4.  Bangor                            15-3        59            6                 
  5.  Tri-County                    17-1        48            5                 
  6.  Shullsburg                    14-3        44            7                 
  7.  McDonell  Central        16-3        43            3                 
  8.  Loyal                              16-3        35            8                 
  9.  Newman  Catholic          15-3        24            9T               
10.  Riverdale                      15-3        23            9T               
   Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Academy of Science 8, Living Word Lutheran 2.
 

