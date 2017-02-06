AP HS Basketball Polls - 2/6/17

BOYS HS BASKETBALL

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 6, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School Record Points Last Week

1. Oshkosh North (10) 16-0 100 1

2. Stevens Point 15-2 86 3

3. Kimberly 14-1 76 2

4. Madison Memorial 16-2 72 4

5. Brookfield Central 16-1 63 5

6. Milwaukee Vincent 14-3 43 7

(tie)Oak Creek 15-2 43 6

8. Bay Port 14-2 29 9T

9. Arrowhead 13-4 13 9T

10. Muskego 14-2 9 8

10. Sun Prairie 13-4 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Riverside University 3, Middleton 2, Eau Claire North 2.

Division 2

School Record Points Last Week

1. La Crosse Central (7) 14-2 97 1

2. Beaver Dam (3) 18-0 92 2

3. Waunakee 14-1 76 3

4. Stoughton 14-1 66 4

5. Pius XI 15-2 57 5

6. Cedarburg 16-2 47 6

7. Pewaukee 16-2 37 8

8. Milw. Washington 13-4 36 7

9. Onalaska 16-2 21 9

10. Pulaski 14-2 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Whitnall 5, Kaukauna 4.

Division 3

School Record Points Last Week

1. Ripon (7) 16-0 97 1

2. Appleton Xavier (3) 16-0 93 2

3. Bloomer 14-2 72 6

4. Martin Luther 14-2 68 7

5. Lake Mills 15-2 53 3

6. Prescott 15-3 46 8

7. Edgewood 12-4 32 9

8. Southern Door 14-2 27 5

9. Westby 15-2 24 10

10. Waupun 13-4 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Columbus 12, Prairie du Chien 4, Little Chute 3, New Holstein 1.

Division 4

School Record Points Last Week

1. Destiny (7) 16-1 97 1

2. Darlington (3) 17-0 93 2

3. Cochrane-Fountain City 15-2 77 4

4. The Prairie School 15-2 70 5

5. Young Coggs Prep 16-2 55 3

6. Regis 14-3 54 6

7. Laconia 13-3 41 7

8. Edgar 13-3 17 8

9. Deerfield 15-2 9 NR

(tie)Spring Valley 12-4 9 10

Others receiving votes: Phillips 7, Stanley-Boyd 6, Saint Mary's Springs 5, Howards Grove 4, Shiocton 4, Marathon 2.

Division 5

School Record Points Last Week

1. Seneca (8) 17-0 96 2

2. Columbus Catholic (1) 16-0 87 3

3. Barneveld (1) 14-2 81 4T

4. Hilbert 16-1 69 4T

5. Shullsburg 15-1 62 1

6. Bangor 15-1 52 6

7. Gresham Community 13-2 36 7

8. Almond-Bancroft 13-2 30 8

9. McDonell Central 11-3 17 9

10. Milw.Academy of Science 11-6 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Alma/Pepin 3, Black Hawk 3, Assumption 2, Sheboygan County Christian 2, Rio 2, Valley Christian 1.

===========================================

GIRLS HS BASKETBALL

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 6, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School Record Points Last Week

1. Appleton North (9) 19-0 99 1

2. Milwaukee King (1) 19-0 91 2

3. De Pere 17-2 77 4

4. Germantown 17-2 67 5

5. Arrowhead 16-3 59 6

6. Mukwonago 17-2 50 3

7. Middleton 16-2 43 7

8. Sun Prairie 16-3 34 8

9. Madison East 14-4 10 NR

10. Hudson 14-3 9 9

Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 5, Bay Port 4, Appleton West 1, Hamilton 1.

Division 2

School Record Points Last Week

1. Beaver Dam (10) 18-0 100 1

2. New Berlin West 18-1 87 3

3. Pewaukee 16-3 62 5

4. Stoughton 16-3 61 8

5. West De Pere 16-1 60 2

6. Plymouth 15-2 52 6

7. Monroe 16-2 51 4

8. Hortonville 14-3 35 9

9. Waunakee 15-3 15 7

10. Union Grove 16-3 13 NR

Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 9, Cedarburg 2, Luxemburg-Casco 1, Mount Horeb 1, Onalaska 1.

Division 3

School Record Points Last Week

1. Whitewater (8) 17-1 98 1

2. Martin Luther 17-1 86 2

3. Edgewood (2) 15-3 82 3

4. Richland Center 16-1 66 4

5. Wrightstown 15-2 57 6

6. Freedom 16-2 49 5

7. Valders 17-2 44 7

8. Amherst 15-1 31 9T

9. Bloomer 14-3 18 9T

10. Kewaunee 14-4 7 8

(tie)Hayward 14-4 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Waupun 3, West Salem 1.

Division 4

School Record Points Last Week

1. Aquinas (8) 17-0 97 1

2. Lourdes Academy (2) 16-1 91 3

3. Wisconsin Heights 16-0 74 4

4. Melrose-Mindoro 18-0 68 5

5. Laconia 18-1 59 2

6. Howards Grove 17-1 52 6

7. Neillsville 16-1 49 7

8. Marathon 15-3 26 10

9. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 16-1 19 8

10. Mineral Point 14-4 5 9

Others receiving votes: Cochrane-Fountain City 4, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 3, Ozaukee 3.

Division 5

School Record Points Last Week

1. Clayton (10) 17-0 100 1

2. Black Hawk 17-0 90 2

3. Flambeau 15-1 74 4

4. Bangor 15-3 59 6

5. Tri-County 17-1 48 5

6. Shullsburg 14-3 44 7

7. McDonell Central 16-3 43 3

8. Loyal 16-3 35 8

9. Newman Catholic 15-3 24 9T

10. Riverdale 15-3 23 9T

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Academy of Science 8, Living Word Lutheran 2.

