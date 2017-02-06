AP HS Basketball Polls - 2/6/17

BOYS HS BASKETBALL
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 6, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School Record Points Last Week
1. Oshkosh North (10) 16-0 100 1
2. Stevens Point 15-2 86 3
3. Kimberly 14-1 76 2
4. Madison Memorial 16-2 72 4
5. Brookfield Central 16-1 63 5
6. Milwaukee Vincent 14-3 43 7
(tie)Oak Creek 15-2 43 6
8. Bay Port 14-2 29 9T
9. Arrowhead 13-4 13 9T
10. Muskego 14-2 9 8
10. Sun Prairie 13-4 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Riverside University 3, Middleton 2, Eau Claire North 2.
Division 2
School Record Points Last Week
1. La Crosse Central (7) 14-2 97 1
2. Beaver Dam (3) 18-0 92 2
3. Waunakee 14-1 76 3
4. Stoughton 14-1 66 4
5. Pius XI 15-2 57 5
6. Cedarburg 16-2 47 6
7. Pewaukee 16-2 37 8
8. Milw. Washington 13-4 36 7
9. Onalaska 16-2 21 9
10. Pulaski 14-2 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Whitnall 5, Kaukauna 4.
Division 3
School Record Points Last Week
1. Ripon (7) 16-0 97 1
2. Appleton Xavier (3) 16-0 93 2
3. Bloomer 14-2 72 6
4. Martin Luther 14-2 68 7
5. Lake Mills 15-2 53 3
6. Prescott 15-3 46 8
7. Edgewood 12-4 32 9
8. Southern Door 14-2 27 5
9. Westby 15-2 24 10
10. Waupun 13-4 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Columbus 12, Prairie du Chien 4, Little Chute 3, New Holstein 1.
Division 4
School Record Points Last Week
1. Destiny (7) 16-1 97 1
2. Darlington (3) 17-0 93 2
3. Cochrane-Fountain City 15-2 77 4
4. The Prairie School 15-2 70 5
5. Young Coggs Prep 16-2 55 3
6. Regis 14-3 54 6
7. Laconia 13-3 41 7
8. Edgar 13-3 17 8
9. Deerfield 15-2 9 NR
(tie)Spring Valley 12-4 9 10
Others receiving votes: Phillips 7, Stanley-Boyd 6, Saint Mary's Springs 5, Howards Grove 4, Shiocton 4, Marathon 2.
Division 5
School Record Points Last Week
1. Seneca (8) 17-0 96 2
2. Columbus Catholic (1) 16-0 87 3
3. Barneveld (1) 14-2 81 4T
4. Hilbert 16-1 69 4T
5. Shullsburg 15-1 62 1
6. Bangor 15-1 52 6
7. Gresham Community 13-2 36 7
8. Almond-Bancroft 13-2 30 8
9. McDonell Central 11-3 17 9
10. Milw.Academy of Science 11-6 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Alma/Pepin 3, Black Hawk 3, Assumption 2, Sheboygan County Christian 2, Rio 2, Valley Christian 1.
===========================================
GIRLS HS BASKETBALL
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 6, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School Record Points Last Week
1. Appleton North (9) 19-0 99 1
2. Milwaukee King (1) 19-0 91 2
3. De Pere 17-2 77 4
4. Germantown 17-2 67 5
5. Arrowhead 16-3 59 6
6. Mukwonago 17-2 50 3
7. Middleton 16-2 43 7
8. Sun Prairie 16-3 34 8
9. Madison East 14-4 10 NR
10. Hudson 14-3 9 9
Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 5, Bay Port 4, Appleton West 1, Hamilton 1.
Division 2
School Record Points Last Week
1. Beaver Dam (10) 18-0 100 1
2. New Berlin West 18-1 87 3
3. Pewaukee 16-3 62 5
4. Stoughton 16-3 61 8
5. West De Pere 16-1 60 2
6. Plymouth 15-2 52 6
7. Monroe 16-2 51 4
8. Hortonville 14-3 35 9
9. Waunakee 15-3 15 7
10. Union Grove 16-3 13 NR
Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 9, Cedarburg 2, Luxemburg-Casco 1, Mount Horeb 1, Onalaska 1.
Division 3
School Record Points Last Week
1. Whitewater (8) 17-1 98 1
2. Martin Luther 17-1 86 2
3. Edgewood (2) 15-3 82 3
4. Richland Center 16-1 66 4
5. Wrightstown 15-2 57 6
6. Freedom 16-2 49 5
7. Valders 17-2 44 7
8. Amherst 15-1 31 9T
9. Bloomer 14-3 18 9T
10. Kewaunee 14-4 7 8
(tie)Hayward 14-4 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Waupun 3, West Salem 1.
Division 4
School Record Points Last Week
1. Aquinas (8) 17-0 97 1
2. Lourdes Academy (2) 16-1 91 3
3. Wisconsin Heights 16-0 74 4
4. Melrose-Mindoro 18-0 68 5
5. Laconia 18-1 59 2
6. Howards Grove 17-1 52 6
7. Neillsville 16-1 49 7
8. Marathon 15-3 26 10
9. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 16-1 19 8
10. Mineral Point 14-4 5 9
Others receiving votes: Cochrane-Fountain City 4, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 3, Ozaukee 3.
Division 5
School Record Points Last Week
1. Clayton (10) 17-0 100 1
2. Black Hawk 17-0 90 2
3. Flambeau 15-1 74 4
4. Bangor 15-3 59 6
5. Tri-County 17-1 48 5
6. Shullsburg 14-3 44 7
7. McDonell Central 16-3 43 3
8. Loyal 16-3 35 8
9. Newman Catholic 15-3 24 9T
10. Riverdale 15-3 23 9T
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Academy of Science 8, Living Word Lutheran 2.
