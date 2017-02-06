Freezing drizzle could cause travel impacts Monday night and Tuesday

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists say freezing drizzle, sleet and light snow may cause travel impacts across the area late Monday night and Tuesday.

A low pressure system will slide across Iowa, pushing warm, moist air into eastern Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the Eau Claire area as well as Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and surrounding communities. Temperatures aloft will remain at or just above the freezing mark, causing the precipitation to fall as drizzle, light rain or sleet, but as surface temperatures hover just below the freezing mark, the precipitation may freeze on contact. Side roads, sidewalks and parking lots may have a thin layer of ice on them, so use caution while walking or driving. Main roads that have been previously treated are not expected to be as bad, however...bridge decks and a few slippery stretches cannot be ruled out.

The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY from 9 p.m. Monday through noon on Tuesday. Precipitation will be light with perhaps a 1/10” of ice and less than an inch of snow for most of west central Wisconsin. Northern Polk, Barron and Rusk counties could see 1-2 inches of snow, but the heaviest band is expected through the arrowhead of Minnesota and the UP of Michigan.

Freezing precipitation can be a challenge to forecast when surface temperatures of 1 or 2 degrees makes all the difference, therefore you'll want to stay up to date on the forecast if traveling. In addition to our on-air forecasts, you can watch our weather forecast videos and get weather information at www.wqow.com/weather and through the free WQOW weather app!