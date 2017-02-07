HS Sports - Monday

BOYS HS BASKETBALL
Western Cloverbelt
ALTOONA 70
McDONELL CENTRAL 71
MCD: Hayden Baughman game-winning 3-pointer
Railroaders: 7-3 (11-4), Macks: 9-1 (12-3)
------------------------
Dairyland
ELEVA-STRUM 59
EC IMMANUEL LUTHERAN 53
Cardinals: 8-3 (11-6), Lancers: 3-6 (7-8)
LINCOLN 67
GILMANTON 50
------------------------
Big Rivers
CHIPPEWA FALLS 49
RIVER FALLS 56
Cardinals: 4-5 (6-11), Wildcats: 4-5 (8-9)
------------------------
Non-Conference
CADOTT 65
ABBOTSFORD 53
ELK MOUND 58
CHETEK-WEYERHAEUSER 56
ELMWOOD/PLUM CITY 52
ALMA/PEPIN 63
DURAND 62
BARRON 55
============
GIRLS HS BASKETBALL
Non-Conference
BLOOMER 44
EAU CLAIRE REGIS 26
Blackhawks: 15-3, Ramblers: 12-7
EAU CLAIRE NORTH 64
HOLMEN 40
Huskies: 14-5, Vikings: 13-5
ARCADIA 52
FALL CREEK 35
OSCEOLA 33
CLAYTON 64
BROOKWOOD 57
LINCOLN 55
CHETEK-WEYERHAEUSER 26
AMERY 58
------------------------
Big Rivers
RIVER FALLS 58
MENOMONIE 68
Wildcats: 1-9 (3-11), Mustangs: 5-5 (13-6)
RICE LAKE 55
HUDSON 65
Warriors: 4-5 (9-9), Raiders: 8-1 (15-3)
------------------------
Dunn-St. Croix
DURAND 70
GLENWOOD CITY 32
------------------------
Lakeland
CLEAR LAKE 50
CAMERON 69
============
GIRLS HS HOCKEY
Non-Conference
STEVENS POINT/WIS. RAPIDS/MARSHFIELD 2
EAU CLAIRE/ALTOONA 3
Red Panthers: 11-11-0, Stars: 16-6-1
=============
BOYS HS HOCKEY
Middle Border
REGIS/ALTOONA/McDONELL 4
AMERY 0
=============
GIRLS HS GYMNASTICS
Non-Conference
ASHLAND 131.825
EAU CLAIRE 130.200
