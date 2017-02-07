HS Sports - Monday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

HS Sports - Monday

McDonell Central celebrates Hayden Baughman's game-winner vs. Altoona McDonell Central celebrates Hayden Baughman's game-winner vs. Altoona
Eleva-Strum's Tanner Engen goes to the hoop in a win at Immanuel Lutheran Eleva-Strum's Tanner Engen goes to the hoop in a win at Immanuel Lutheran
Bloomer wins big at EC Regis Bloomer wins big at EC Regis
EC North pulls away for a win at Holmen EC North pulls away for a win at Holmen
ECA Stars rally for a home win ECA Stars rally for a home win

BOYS HS BASKETBALL
Western Cloverbelt

ALTOONA   70
McDONELL CENTRAL   71
MCD: Hayden Baughman game-winning 3-pointer
Railroaders: 7-3 (11-4), Macks: 9-1 (12-3)
------------------------
Dairyland

ELEVA-STRUM   59
EC IMMANUEL LUTHERAN   53
Cardinals: 8-3 (11-6), Lancers: 3-6 (7-8)

LINCOLN   67
GILMANTON   50
------------------------
Big Rivers

CHIPPEWA FALLS   49
RIVER FALLS   56
Cardinals: 4-5 (6-11), Wildcats: 4-5 (8-9)
------------------------
Non-Conference

CADOTT   65
ABBOTSFORD   53

ELK MOUND   58
CHETEK-WEYERHAEUSER   56

ELMWOOD/PLUM CITY   52
ALMA/PEPIN   63

DURAND   62
BARRON   55

============
GIRLS HS BASKETBALL
Non-Conference

BLOOMER   44
EAU CLAIRE REGIS   26
Blackhawks: 15-3, Ramblers: 12-7

EAU CLAIRE NORTH   64
HOLMEN   40
Huskies: 14-5, Vikings: 13-5

ARCADIA   52
FALL CREEK   35

OSCEOLA   33
CLAYTON   64

BROOKWOOD   57
LINCOLN   55

CHETEK-WEYERHAEUSER   26
AMERY   58
------------------------
Big Rivers

RIVER FALLS   58
MENOMONIE   68
Wildcats: 1-9 (3-11), Mustangs: 5-5 (13-6)

RICE LAKE   55
HUDSON   65
Warriors: 4-5 (9-9), Raiders: 8-1 (15-3)
------------------------
Dunn-St. Croix

DURAND   70
GLENWOOD CITY   32
------------------------
Lakeland

CLEAR LAKE   50
CAMERON   69

============
GIRLS HS HOCKEY
Non-Conference

STEVENS POINT/WIS. RAPIDS/MARSHFIELD   2
EAU CLAIRE/ALTOONA   3
Red Panthers: 11-11-0, Stars: 16-6-1

=============
BOYS HS HOCKEY
Middle Border

REGIS/ALTOONA/McDONELL   4
AMERY   0

=============
GIRLS HS GYMNASTICS
Non-Conference

ASHLAND   131.825
EAU CLAIRE   130.200

