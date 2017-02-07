Wisconsin immigration lawyers swamped with client cases

Madison (WKOW) - Many immigration lawyers in Madison are swamped with calls from clients, who are unsure of what they should do under several executive orders by President Donald Trump.

"It's just overwhelming, we're sort of in crisis mode," said Desmond Murphy attorney Glorily Lopez, who says clients have been calling left and right inquiring about the order, that bans people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. "We're pros at this, but still the volume of work and the volume of concerns that our clients have has been a lot in a very short amount of time."

Lopez says the executive order has prompted more people to expedite their U.S. citizenship.

"They basically would like to become citizens in order to avoid being separated from their families or their lives here in the United States," Lopez said, noting many people are unable to pay to obtain citizenship, especially after recently increased filing costs. "This is not a cheap process, this is a huge investment."

Besides obtaining citizenship, many are unsure as to what their future will look like under the President's order.

Tracey Wood & Associates attorney Sarah Schmeiser says she's gone from receiving one or two immigration-related calls a week to three to four calls a day.

"There's such a lack of clarity, a lack of knowing what's going to happen, that people are very concerned," said Schmeiser.

As of Monday afternoon, a federal judge's temporary halt on the executive order was in effect, but both attorneys say clients should still stay alert.

"I think it's very important to have your situation carefully looked at, but not to panic and we need to wait and see what this is really going to look like," Schmeiser said.

Lopez and Schmeiser are two of only a handful of immigration lawyers in Madison area.

Both say if client inquiries continue to spike, they'll have to start referring them to law groups in other cities.