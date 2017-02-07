Gov. Walker to speak at UW-Eau Claire Tuesday

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Governor Scott Walker will be making several trips across the state today, including here in Eau Claire.

Governor Walker plans to announce investments for the UW System as outlined in his 2017-2019 state budget proposal. Governor Walker is set to speak at 2:25 in the Chancellors Room on the third floor of the Davies Student Center on the UWEC campus.

He is also set to make stops at UW-La Crosse and UW-Green Bay for similar speeches.