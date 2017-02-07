MN man arrested, accused of driving under the influence with children in car

Dunn Co. (Release) - Two children are safe, but the adult who was with them is in jail after he was arrested for driving under the influence.

According to a press release, Cornelius Terrell is from Minnesota, but was pulled over by Wisconsin State Patrol in Dunn County around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. The trooper pulled him over for speeding, but claims he smelled marijuana inside the car. According to the highway patrol, Terrell admitted to smoking it about three hours before the stop. But a woman who claims she was in the car with Terrell called News 18 Tuesday morning to say that was not true.

Two children under the age of 16 were inside the vehicle. The was also a female passenger who took the children after the incident.