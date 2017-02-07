Search continues for Spooner teen who has been missing for more than 20 years

Spooner (KSTP) - Someone in Spooner, Wisconsin knows what happened to Sara Bushland.



Mike Bushland, Sara's father, said, "You know she's sly like a fox...She is.”



Sara's sister Lesley Bushland Small, and father mike said she had a lot of friends and could hold her own with anyone. “She had a little mischievousness to her,” Lesley said.



Mike and his two daughters lived in Chippewa Falls after he and his wife divorced. Sara later chose to move in with her mom and step-family in rural Spooner. The 15-year-old was last seen in 1996 getting off a school bus outside their home.



“Nobody really knows for sure what happened,” Mike said.

Lesley said, “There's many people that say there was a pick up truck, but we're not sure she even got in it.”

Mike said, “They can't even pick down the color of the truck."



They don't think Sara went far. “We really need people to stand up and do what's right. There are people that know what happened,” Lesley said.



"I believe that's accurate. I believe there may be more than one person,” Mike said.



Chief Deputy Mike Richter of the Washburn County Sheriff's Office admits more could have been done when Sara disappeared. But, in 1996, law enforcement wasn't trained to react to missing children as quickly as they are today. Sara was first labeled a runaway, then endangered.



“It's a case that's 20, almost 21 years old. With that said, it's not a cold case, it's not a dead case, it's not in a file cabinet somewhere,” Richter said.



Over the years, the case has made headlines. In 1997, a friend of Sara's was found dead outside an adult bookstore in Beloit, Wisconsin. “We have no reason to believe there's a connection between those two incidents,” Richter said.



Later, an extensive search was done on the property in Spooner were Sara was living with her mom and step-family. “It really didn't have a lot of result as far as evidentuary value,” Richter said.



They've closely monitored Sara's personal information. And after all this time, Mike has kept the same phone number hoping his daughter will call. And, Lesley still uses her maiden name and has created a Facebook page for Sara just in case she's searching. “The waiting game is just painful,” Lesley said. “I mean it is just painful."



Sadly, the family and police have have come to the same conclusion. “I believe she's dead,” Mike said. “I hope not, but I believe she is."



"We have at this time no reason to believe that Sara is still alive,” Richter said. But, Richter said that motivates the sheriff's office even more. They are working with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to find out what happened to Sara.



Lesley said the family is at a roadblock since no one will come forward with information on Sara's disappearance. “We're just asking for everyone, anyone who might have any idea to come forward so that we can move on,” Lesley said.



“In 30 years we've got no open homicides for the Washburn County Sheriff's Office,” Richter said. “This isn't officially a homicide case. But you know, for all practical purposes that's the way we see it. If we could get a little bit more help it might be just what we need."



Another reward is being offered of up to $5,000 for information that would help the Washburn County Sheriff's Office solve the mystery of what happened to Sara.

If you have information on Sara's disappearance, please call Chief Deputy Mike Richter of the Washburn County Sheriff's Office at 715-468-4700, or the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.