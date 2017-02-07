Gov. Walker stops in Eau Claire, proposes 5% tuition cut for UW students

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Governor Scott Walker announced his proposal to cut UW-System tuition by five percent at UW-Eau Claire Tuesday.

Walker said the proposal will save students an average of $360 each year. Students would also be able to opt out of fees that support university activities. Walker said the lost revenue from tuition will be made up with a $35 million grant. That grant is in addition to a $100 million increase in the state's commitment to the UW-System.

Some critics said instead, the state should be investing in transportation, but Walker said his budget will put more into local assistance for bridges and roads at the county and municipal level than areas have seen in the last 15 to 20 years. Walker also said state highway maintenance funds will be the highest ever. Walker said instead of moving money around, the state is using new money from reforms put in place over the last six years.

"Economic reforms to help the people in our state through lower taxes and fewer regulations, less frivolous lawsuits, those reforms have helped build an economy that has more people employed than ever before," Walker said. "More people working and higher wages has actually brought more revenue into the state. For us, workforce is the ultimate issue now in the state, and if we want to continue to grow the economy, we have to continue to have top-notch, quality would-be employees ready to enter the workforce."

UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said he was relieved Governor Walker is reinvesting in the Wisconsin idea. “He very directly in his comments linked the economic well-being of this state to the mission of the UW-System. I am very hopeful and grateful for his support today,” Schmidt said.

Walker also wants to increase investment in public schools, adding $200 per pupil in 2017-18 and $204 in 2018-19. Based on current enrollment numbers, that could give the Eau Claire School district up do $2.24 million, Altoona almost $316,000, Chippewa Falls nearly $953,800 and Elk Mound about $240,000 in additional funding.?

Walker plans to release his full 2017-2019 budget on Wednesday, February 8 at 4 p.m.

