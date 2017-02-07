Community still supports an Oneida animal rescue

UPDATE: The veterinarian that monitored the Oneida County dog that sparked an investigation into an animal shelter said the animal looked like it was not properly cared for.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office removed 39 dogs from It Matters to One Animal Rescue Monday, following neglect allegations.

"He has severe skin disease on his entire head, his entire neck, all four limbs," said . "The degree of crusts that were there on the skin that - it takes a while for those kind of things to build up. so that's why we thought it was more of a neglect-type thing."

Meanwhile, many community members took to Facebook to support It Matters to One, saying they trust how the organization treats its animals.

Nearly 40 dogs were removed Monday from an Oneida County animal rescue after allegations of neglect, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

The dogs were removed from the It Matters to One Animal Rescue after an investigation involving the Oneida County Sheriff and the Oneida County Humane Society.

During an inspection of the facility some dogs were found needing medical attention, food and water, the sheriff said.

A dog that had been in the care of the rescue for a long period of time was recently removed and treated for medical issues, according to the sheriff's office.

A veterinarian caring for the dog issued a letter on the matter according to sheriff's officials.

"It is my medical conclusion along with evidence as stated by diagnostic tests that this animal had to endure severe neglect for months," the veterinarian said.

Past employees, volunteers and citizens who have adopted dogs from the rescue shared information about a possible neglect, the sheriff's office said.

The dogs are in the custody of the Oneida County Humane Society. The humane society asks for donations of food and blankets due to the large amount of dogs coming in, the sheriff said.

The humane society is also looking for anyone fostering dogs for the It Matters to One Animal Rescue to contact them at 715-362-5992.