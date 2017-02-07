RECALL: Dog food recalled for potential exposure to pentobarbital

(WKOW) --- Evanger's Dog & Cat Food of Wheeling, Illinois is voluntarily recalling certain lots of their Hunk of Beef dog food because it may be contaminated with Pentobarbital.

The euthanasia drug was detected in one lot of their Hunk of Beef Au Jus.

If ingested, it could cause drowsiness, dizziness, loss of balance, nausea, and possibly death.

There have been five reports of dogs getting sick and one of them died.

According to the FDA, the lots recalled for sold online and in retail locations in Wisconsin, Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, and were manufactured the week of June 6 – June 13, 2016.

Although pentobarbital was detected in a single lot, Evangers is voluntarily recalling Hunk of Beef products that were manufactured the same week, with lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020. The second half of the barcode reads 20109, which can be found on the back of the product label.