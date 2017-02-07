Eau Claire crews setting up detour to make way for water leak repair

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you're planning to travel through Eau Claire's southside on Wednesday, you may want to plan ahead for a slight detour.

Crews said they will begin repair work at 2414 Skeels Avenue on a water leak on Wednesday morning. They said the copper service, installed in 1968, was broken and is in need of repair. City crews said they do not anticipate having to shut off water to repair the water leak.

Crews said they are setting up detour for westbound traffic on Skeels Avenue. They said traffic will be detoured north on Blakeley Avenue, left on Henry Avenue, left on Beverly Hills Drive and back to Skeels Avenue.

They said work on the water leak will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. They expect to complete the repairs by 2 p.m.