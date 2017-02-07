Do you know someone dealing with dementia?

Wisconsin (WQOW) - The Alzheimer's Association is offering its 24/7 helpline around the clock, 365 days a year.

In a press release, staff said the free service will provide information and support from specialists and master's-level clinicians. They said the support line is to help people with the disease, caregivers, families and the public.

Staff said the 24/7 helpline will provide information about local community programs and services in your area for individuals with dementia, caregivers, family and friends. Staff will also provide information on topics of dementia and memory loss, medication and treatment options, safety issues and services, tips for providing quality care, finding quality care providers and strategies to reduce caregiver stress.

Contact the helpline day or night at 1-800-272-3900. If you require assistance via teletype device, call 866-403-3073.