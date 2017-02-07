Eau Claire dive team trains, teaches water safety to students

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire fire and rescue teams could be seen at DeLong Middle School on Tuesday. There's no cause for alarm; they were there hoping to prevent emergencies.

Seventh grade classes took turns getting a glimpse at what the dive team does while also learning about water safety.

Captain Tony Biasi, with the Eau Claire Fire Department, said the training day is aimed at seventh graders because they're at the age where they're just starting to gain independence. "The fire department, in a proactive effort, is trying to get to students and get to our public before something happens,” Biasi said. “So we're trying to be preventative in keeping kids out of our waterways, keeping them out of trouble and helping them make good decisions so that they don't, maybe cave in to peer pressure and decide that they are going to take some risks when it comes to our water."

Biasi said everyone, kids and adults, should learn how to swim. The dive team plans to visit Northstar and South middle schools later this week.