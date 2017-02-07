Eau Claire children's shelter in the works

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Those behind a new effort said Eau Claire County does not have a homeless shelter designed for children. The Smile House Project aims to change that.

Joe Luginbill, with the Luginbill Foundation, said when a child is in need of a temporary home, for example if they get taken out of an unsafe environment, often they have to leave everything and everyone they know behind. The Smile House Project wants to provide a temporary and safe place for kids to stay locally.

"Not only does peace begin at home but peace begins with making sure every child has a good start in life, has a level playing field,” Luginbill said. “So that's as basic as it gets. That's really what we're seeking to address here, and to have that secure, safe, loving, warm place for them to be in the short term. "

Organizers said they need about $600,000 of fundraising to get the project started. He said the goal is to have a place purchased by the end of 2017.