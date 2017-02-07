Packers Release James Starks

Green Bay Packers News Release, 2/7/17 --

The Green Bay Packers have released RB James Starks with a non-football injury designation. The transaction was announced Tuesday by Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations Ted Thompson.

Starks, originally selected by Green Bay in the sixth round (193rd overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University at Buffalo, started 13 of 76 games played during the regular season for the Packers from 2010-16. In seven seasons, he registered 2,506 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 618 carries (4.1 avg.) while hauling in 125 receptions for 1,017 yards (8.1 avg.) and six touchdowns. Starks also saw action in 10 postseason contests with four starts and ranks No. 3 in Green Bay postseason history with 523 rushing yards.