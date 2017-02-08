Terry Bradshaw In Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw visited Eau Claire, Tuesday evening, for a forum at the State Theatre.



Bradshaw, currently an NFL analyst for Fox Sports as well as a reality TV personality, talked about his four Super Bowl wins with the Pittsburgh Steelers, his experience as a broadcaster at Super Bowl LI, as well as his battles with depression and what he's done to overcome the disease.



Bradshaw's visit was sponsored by HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital of Eau Claire, along with St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls, and moderated by News 18 Sports Director Bob Bradovich.