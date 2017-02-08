Human trafficking forum in Chippewa Falls open to public

Chippewa Falls (Release) - A free public forum, covering the topic of human trafficking will be held Wednesday night in Chippewa Falls.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, Jodi Emerson from Fierce Freedom and the Director of Public Policy will address "Human Trafficking in the Chippewa Valley and Beyond". Fierce Freedom is an organization that educates individuals, organizations and communities on what human trafficking is and how to help prevent it. The forum is a free event and is open to the public.