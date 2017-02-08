Portage Co. dispatcher helps save woman

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- It was a scary situation for a driver in Portage County early January after her car accelerated out of control on I-39.

"My car and my breaks aren't stopping, I'm traveling 70 miles per hour," you can hear the women say through tears in the 911 call. "If I take my foot off it speeds up, I'm going 75 now I'm going 80."

The brakes on her car did nothing to help, but when she called 911 it was a dispatcher who was able to turn around the spiraling situation.

"I worked in an auto parts store in the town for 10 years," said communication technician Cody Smiley. "I could kind of tell it was a stuck accelerator."

Quickly, Smiley told the women what to do.

"Ma'am, can you switch your vehicle into neutral," Smiley said in the 911 call.

Shortly after switching her car into neutral, you can hear the women say in the 911 call that her car is finally slowing down.

Afterward you can hear her thank Smiley several times.

But for the communication technician, this is part of his job, and he said calls like this happen often.

"Every day, it never stops in here, we have calls all the time," said Smiley. "I don't think I should get the recognition I did, I was just doing my job."

Even though Smiley said he was just doing his job, he knows this could have ended much differently.

"I thought about what would happen if she couldn't get the car in neutral, she'd either crash, or crash into somebody else creating injuries," said Smiley. "That runs through your mind."