Lithium-ion battery sparks more recalls

(WXOW) - Lithium-ion batteries continue to make news across the country. These are the batteries that have caused explosions in hover boards, the Samsung Galaxy Note 7's, and now laptops. The most recent recall has come from Hewlett-Packard pertaining to their laptop lithium-ion batteries. The issue is front and center once again because of two teenagers in California having dealt with a battery explosion and fire with a 4 year old Dell laptop that was left charging on the couch. If you remember correctly, Dell had to recall nearly 4 million lithium-ion batteries in 2006. The common denominator here: Lithium-ion batteries.

CCS Technologies of La Crescent, Minnesota said that most laptops run off of a lithium-ion battery. There is also the possibility that when purchased, the laptop battery may have a defect that you sometimes won't know about until later on. The moral is to be watchful and responsible with your devices. Eric Ruzek of CCS Technologies reminds us of some safety tips to prevent a dangerous situation. He said, "Remember that you have these batteries that charge for a certain time then discharge. Keep them on hard surfaces if possible when you can. Let them cool and let the air flow. Then watch for those soft surfaces where they can light on fire if it gets too warm."

More Information on Latest HP Battery Recall

Those soft surfaces that Eric referred to can include, but are not limited to couches, carpets, and bedding. As technology continues to advance, safe and sustainable batteries become more of a center stage topic.