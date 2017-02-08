Bucks starting NBA Development League team in Oshkosh

(WKOW) - The Milwaukee Bucks are bringing professional basketball to Oshkosh. The organization announcing they have acquired the rights to own and operate a NBA Development League team in Oshkosh. The team is slated to start play for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

As part of the deal, Fox Valley Pro Basketball will be building a new 3,500-seat arena. The Oshkosh Common Council recently approved plans for the arena. It is expected to be located near Pioneer Drive Park near the shore of Lake Winnebago.

The Bucks will become the 20th NBA team to own and operate a D-League affiliate. The Bucks have assigned 10 players to the D-League since the 2005-06 season.

