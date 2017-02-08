Altoona Event Center expected to open this year in River Prairie

Altoona (WQOW) - Construction workers in Altoona's River Prairie are not flying south for winter. The Altoona Event Center is getting closer and closer to opening its doors.

The foundation is laid and the walls are coming up as the event center starts to take shape. Most of the work is being done on the 'great room', where events the city described as 'first class' will be held. That could be anything from weddings to business conferences or private birthday parties. It will feature a bar and fireplace and will seat up to 250 people. The room also has an adjoining outside venue with its own outdoor bar and fireplace.

On the other side of the building will be the city's parks and recreation office space and public bathrooms for park visitors.

"The whole park will be set up for events, but we knew we needed a building. The whole idea is to provide multiple things for a wide demographic of people to do and really just a place to come and relax and have fun with the family," said Altoona City Administrator Mike Golat.

The city said the parks department is expected to move into the new offices in June. Because of all the construction that will still be going on throughout River Prairie, the city expects to start holding events towards the end of 2017 or early 2018.

For inquiries on booking the room or ideas for city programs to be held in the park, contact the city's parks department.