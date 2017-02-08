Rusk County bald eagle suffering from lead poisoning - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Rusk County bald eagle suffering from lead poisoning

Antigo (WQOW) -- A bald eagle found in northern Wisconsin is suffering from lead poisoning.

The bird was discovered in Weyerhaeuser and taken to the Raptor Education Group in Antigo Wednesday afternoon. Blood tests showed the eagle had lead poisoning and a broken wing.

Experts say eagles sometimes eat the lead bullets that hunters can leave behind in the remains of a deer. The group is calling on hunters to consider the ammunition they use so they can help the state's eagle population thrive.

