Packers Release Sam Shields

The Green Bay Packers have released CB Sam Shields. The transaction was announced Wednesday by Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations Ted Thompson.

Shields, originally signed by Green Bay as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in 2010, played in 80 regular-season games over seven seasons, starting 62 contests and recording 18 interceptions. He appeared in 11 postseason games, making eight starts and recording a franchise-record five interceptions. Shields was named to his first career Pro Bowl after the 2014 season.

