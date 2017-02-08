Bucks Lose To Heat, Jabari Parker Injured

By GENARO C. ARMAS

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Hassan Whiteside had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 106-88 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

A lackluster night for the Bucks got worse with 6:34 left in the third quarter when Jabari Parker, part of the team's young core, left the game with a sprained left knee. Parker hurt the same knee two seasons ago.

The injury appeared to deflate the rest of the Bucks and their fans. Leading by 11 at the time of Parker's injury, Miami maintained a comfortable, double-digit lead the rest of the way.

James Johnson added 20 points for the Heat. All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 22 points and eight rebounds, while Parker finished with 14 points.

