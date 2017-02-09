College Sports - Wednesday

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WIAC
UW-EAU CLAIRE 83
UW-PLATTEVILLE 66
UWEC: Josh Weix 23 points, Chris Duff 16, George Diekelman 15
Blugolds: 6-5 (16-6), Pioneers: 1-10 (8-14)
UW-RIVER FALLS 92
UW-STOUT 51
UWRF: Alex Herink 17 points, Devin Buckley 11
UWST: John Lahti 11 points, John Keefe 9
Falcons: 10-1 (20-2), Blue Devils: 4-7 (13-9)
UW-WHITEWATER 56
UW-STEVENS POINT 55
Warhawks: 7-3 (18-3), Pointers: 5-5 (11-9)
UW-LA CROSSE 70
UW-OSHKOSH 60
Eagles: 3-7 (11-10), Titans: 6-4 (13-8)
============
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WIAC
UW-PLATTEVILLE 65
UW-EAU CLAIRE 72
UWEC: Anna Graaskamp 16 points, Jenni LaCroix & Bree Meier 14 each, Arien Brennan 12
Pioneers: 2-9 (6-16), Blugolds: 6-5 (12-10)
UW-STOUT 63
UW-RIVER FALLS 72
UWST: Jenna Goldsmith & Anna Brown 15 points each, Kyncaide Diedrich 14
UWRF: Taylor Karge 20 points, Hailey Rau 14
Blue Devils: 3-8 (7-15), Falcons: 2-9 (7-15)
UW-STEVENS POINT 75
UW-WHITEWATER 57
Pointers: 7-4 (13-9), Warhawks: 8-3 (18-4)
UW-OSHKOSH 71
UW-LA CROSSE 64
Titans: 10-1 (19-2), Eagles: 6-5 (12-10)
