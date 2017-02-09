Eau Claire police chief addresses man's arrest after parents found dead

Eau Claire (Press Release) - The Eau Claire Police Department is saddened by the recent community tragedy and our thoughts are with the Lantz family. There are times when our officers have to make decisions which are in the best interest of the public and all those directly involved. We recognize that these decisions are impactful and we make them with the best intentions.



Upon reviewing the recent posts regarding the investigation at 2041 Crescent Avenue, we understand the concerns expressed by some regarding members of the family who suffered the sudden loss of their parents. Very few will ever experience or understand the grief associated with such a tragedy. We also know that everyone reacts differently and copes with loss in different ways.



There has been incorrect information posted about the details of what occurred regarding the arrest of Joseph Lantz at the crime scene. This has caused some to question the integrity, compassion, and thoughtfulness of our police officers in dealing with this serious and complex investigation.



More information and specific details will be released by the District Attorney in the form of a criminal complaint in the next few weeks. The police department will release more information when it is appropriate and when it will not compromise the integrity of the investigation.



What I can share is that a taser was never used or deployed by any officer during this investigation. Joseph was taken into custody at the scene because he drove past several barricades, ignored several officers’ commands to stop, and had to be physically restrained from entering the crime scene. He threatened physical violence against several officers and made reference to running over an officer with his vehicle.



Even after being subjected to those actions, our police officers continued to talk with Joseph after finding out his relationship to the deceased. Support was offered in the form of other family members, friends, counseling and clergy. Joseph would not accept support from anyone. He reaffirmed that if he was released, he would return to the crime scene and use violence towards officers to accomplish those efforts.



Joseph was taken to the police department where we again spent an extended amount of time trying to calm him down and provide support. He was insistent on returning to the crime scene by any means necessary.



It was decided to keep Joseph in custody due to his behavior, repeated threats to return to the scene, and to harm officers. The decision was made as a last resort in an attempt to keep everyone safe, including him.



The criminal justice system is no longer a system that is just punitive in nature. It includes treatment and support services for those who are in crisis. We view this situation as one which can help this individual cope with his loss in an appropriate way.



We are committed to serving the Eau Claire community in the most professional and compassionate means possible. We value the community’s support and depend on it for our success.



Respectfully,

Gerald Staniszewski

Chief of Police