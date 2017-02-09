Eaux Claires festival releases lineup for summer 2017

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local music and arts festival is turning up the volume with an announcement.

On Thursday, organizers of the Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival announced nearly 30 artist collaborations that will take the stage this summer. Some of the big names include Chance the Rapper, Paul Simon teaming up with yMusic, Francis and the Lights, Wilco and John Prine performing with Bon Iver.

The third annual music and arts festival is scheduled to take place June 16-17 at Whispering Pines, located off of Crescent Avenue near Eau Claire's westside.

Pre-sale buyers received a magazine on Wednesday in the mail with the announcement.