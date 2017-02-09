Law enforcement warns legislators of 300% rise in Wisconsin methamphetamine use

MADISON (WKOW) -- The use of methamphetamine is on the rise in Wisconsin by as much as 300 percent in some parts of the state, according to state and federal law enforcement officials, who briefed the Assembly Committee on Health Thursday morning.



Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel led the information hearing, along with members of the FBI, DEA and local law enforcement agencies.



FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Jason Tolomeo testified that they've seen the biggest increase in the northern part of the state, but that south-central Wisconsin has also seen a spike.



In 2011, Tolomeo said the FBI was working twice as many heroin cases as meth cases. But he said there is now an even split between the two.



Tolomeo said many heroin users turn to meth to balance themselves out - since heroin is a depressant and meth is a stimulant. He also said some heroin users have switched to methamphetamine because they perceive it to be a safer drug - less prone to causing a deadly overdose.



AG Schimel said nearly all of the meth coming to Wisconsin is produced in Mexico and Tolomeo said that product is then distributed through Minneapolis.