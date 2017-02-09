Fitzgerald: Splitting DNR going nowhere

(WAOW) - Breaking up the state Department of Natural Resources as one Republican lawmaker has proposed appears to be going nowhere.

Gov. Scott Walker did not include the idea in his budget and Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Thursday that he doesn't see the Legislature acting on that idea.

He calls such a change "complicated" and "huge." With the governor not proposing it, Fitzgerald said that makes it tough for the Legislature to do something.

Instead of breaking apart the DNR, Walker instead adopted a less-dramatic reorganization plan that agency Secretary Cathy Stepp proposed.

Environmental groups have strongly opposed breaking apart the DNR, an idea that's been raised off and on for years.