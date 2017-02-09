Eau Claire County snowmobile trails partially opened

Eau Claire County (WQOW) – If you were hoping to take your snowmobile out for a spin, you're in luck.

Staff with the Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Department said starting Thursday, the county's snowmobile trails will be partially opened, including Corridor 33, Corridor 31, north of Highway 12, Corridor 20 east of intersection #35 and County Trails 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 11, 13.

County parks and forest staff said it is your responsibility to operate on trails designated as “open”. They said snowmobile trails in other counties around Eau Claire County may not be open, so it is best to check with them before you ride across county lines.

If you have additional questions, you can contact the Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Department at 715-839-4783.