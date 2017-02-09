Funeral services scheduled for Eau Claire woman shot, killed near Eau Claire's westside

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Funeral arrangements have been made for 44-year-old Karie Lantz of Eau Claire. Lantz was shot and killed at a residence on crescent avenue near Eau Claire's westside on Monday.

Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday at Pentecostal Assembly Church in Eau Claire, followed by a service. A GoFundMe account has been created for the Lantz family.

