Altoona City Council wants input on bus route options

Bus riders in Altoona could soon have an easier time getting to the newest part of the city.



The City of Altoona and the Eau Claire transit commission hosted a joint public hearing on Thursday for citizens to engage with staff to learn about route options in hopes of expanding service to the Altoona area.



Officials wanted to hold a public information and input meeting regarding the Altoona bus service and possible service to Woodman's and the River Prairie area. You can find the proposed modifications online or you can contact City staff for more information. Public comments can also be directed to the City of Altoona or Eau Claire Transit at (715) 839-5111.



There are two principal Route 17 modifications under consideration. The first would keep Route 17 as a 30-minute route, entering the City via River Prairie Drive, with a new stop at Woodman's. The bus will continue on a similar loop through Altoona as the present route, traveling as far east as Division Street instead of Third Street. The bus would run once each hour.

The second option would be to expand the Route 17 service area to a 45-minute route, which would run once every 75 minutes. More areas of Altoona would see bus service, with less frequency.



Three routes where designed and tested, including options to expand service to Woodman's, Hillcrest Mobile Home Park, the 10th Street and Devney Drive area, and The Classic at Hillcrest Greens.

There will be a second public hearing prior to the regularly scheduled Eau Claire Transit Commission meeting on February 15, 2017 at 6:00 PM Eau Claire City Hall Council Chambers, 203 S. Farwell St, Eau Claire, WI 54701.



No formal action will be taken by the Eau Claire Transit Commission at the City of Altoona public hearing, although a quorum may be present.