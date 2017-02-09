(7) Wisconsin 70, Nebraska 69, F-OT - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer
   LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- Nigel Hayes hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 18.4 seconds left in overtime and Ethan Happ blocked Tai Webster's shot on Nebraska's last try, giving No. 7 Wisconsin a 70-69 victory on Thursday night.
   Nebraska's Michael Jacobson forced overtime with his 3 just ahead of the buzzer, tying the game at 58-all.
   Hayes scored 18 of his 20 points after halftime for the Badgers (21-3, 10-1 Big Ten), who won their eighth straight and 17th of their last 18.
   Zak Showalter made 4 of 6 3s and finished with 15 points, and Bronson Koenig added 12 for Wisconsin.
   Webster had 19 points and Glynn Watson Jr. added 15 for the Huskers (10-14, 4-8), who have lost eight of their last nine.
 

