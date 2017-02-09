UW-Eau Claire students get free rides from sled dogs

Students got to enjoy the nice winter weather and take a break from study and homework on Thursday.

Sno-Trek Adventures, out of Mondovi, provided sled dogs and sled dog education to the students while they got free rides. It was part of the University Activities Commission's Winter Carnival week at UW-Eau Claire.

"Oh, they love it. We've been asking them, is it on your bucket list, if it's not, you should put it on there and you can check it off! They love it, they're always like -- it's exhilarating." said Nicole Rindone, students activities coordinator at UW-Eau Claire.



The university says dog sledding has become a Winter Carnival traditions over the last couple of years.