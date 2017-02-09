Eau Claire's Plaza Hotel stands on its last legs

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- What some may consider a piece of Eau Claire's hallowed history is now looking hollowed out.

In the 1960s, a Holiday Inn stood on Clairemont Avenue, but Eau Claire now knows the building as the Plaza Hotel. On Thursday, the same iconic rotunda looked a little different as crews hollowed out the last remaining section.

The property will be used for the Marshfield Clinic cancer care center, which staff said is expected to open later this year.