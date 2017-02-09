Eau Claire's Plaza Hotel stands on its last legs

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- What some may consider a piece of Eau Claire's hallowed history is now looking hollowed out.
In the 1960s, a Holiday Inn stood on Clairemont Avenue, but Eau Claire now knows the building as the Plaza Hotel. On Thursday, the same iconic rotunda looked a little different as crews hollowed out the last remaining section.
The property will be used for the Marshfield Clinic cancer care center, which staff said is expected to open later this year.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.