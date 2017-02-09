Eau Claire sees residential, economic growth in 2016

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- As Eau Claire continues to add to its skyline, city staff report that 2016 was the fourth highest development year on record.

The total building permit valuation of 2016 was just under $160-million. The Confluence Arts Theater topped the list at $41-million. Also on that list is construction at Mayo Clinic at $12.5-million and the Water Street apartments and retail building at $10-million.

The city's residential development also jumped by over $15-million from 2015. The city said that has a lot to do with all the projects continuing to pop up in the downtown area.

"Anytime we have new building evaluation it helps the overall tax base, so I think that's why people should feel very good about where we're at. They can definitely drive past different areas of the community and see new buildings going up and cranes and things like that. I think that gives them confidence that they're in a growing, desired community to live in," said Eau Claire Economic Development Director Mike Schatz.

The city said there are already a list of projects in the works for 2017 and the years to follow -- like finishing up Block Seven near Phoenix Park and continuing to develop the Cannery District.