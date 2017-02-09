Woman sentenced for hitting Eau Claire man with SUV twice

Prison time has been ordered for a woman accused of intentionally hitting an Eau Claire man with her SUV twice.

It was in 2015 that police said Jennifer Adler got into an argument with Benjamin Lee at an Adams County campground. Investigators say the two did not know each other and she became angry when he questioned why she was allowing her 14 -year old daughter to drink alcohol with her at a bar.

Later that night Lee was sleeping in a chair in front of a campfire when witnesses said Adler drove up behind him, revved the engine and drove forward, pushing him into the fire. Witnesses said she then backed up and drove forward, hitting him again.

Lee was hospitalized for more than 10 days.

Adler was sentenced Wednesday to 4 years in prison on a charge of attempted murder.

