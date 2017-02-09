Altoona man sentenced for child neglect

One half of an Altoona couple accused of child neglect was sentenced Wednesday.

Police were called to Daniel Glair and Paulette Brooks-Edgar's home in September after Edgar's teenaged daughter reported she came home and found both of them passed out, and their 1-year old daughter in her crib.

Glair was gone when police arrived, but was arrested a short time later. Police say both tested over the legal limit for driving.

In court Wednesday Glair pleaded no contest to child neglect, and 4th and 5th offense drunk driving. He got 6 months in jail, probation, and can't have contact with the baby or Edgar unless his probation agent okays it. Edgar is due in court at the end of February.