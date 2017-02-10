Wausau toddler saves family from house fire

Wausau (WAOW) -- A Wausau three-year-old is being hailed a hero after waking up her parents after she realized her home was on fire Tuesday morning.

“I was laying in bed, just yelled at her go back to bed and she just started frantic screaming,” Jeremie Mathein said.

His daughter, Elena Mathein, had got up around 5:30 a.m. to use the bathroom. She smelled smoke and started yelling for her parents.

Jeremie and his wife Samantha woke up and realized the attic was on fire. The two rushed to call 911 and get Elena and her two-year-old brother out of the house.

"The whole time I was like no it's small they [firefighters] got here quick enough it's not going to be bad,” Jeremie said. “Then we pulled up front and saw the big hole in the roof and all the kids stuff melted in a big pile in the front yard."

Despite losing many of their belongings, the Mathein's realize the situation could've been much worse without Elena's quick actions.

“She obviously doesn't know how big it is,” he said. “But she will eventually because we won't let her forget,” Samantha added.

When asked if she knew she was a hero, the three-year-old simply responded “yes”.

“She's awesome,” Jeremie said.

No one was hurt in the fire and officials believe the cause was improper disposal of smoking materials.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the family with the cost of damages.