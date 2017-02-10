Gov. Walker to speak at CVTC, part of Reform Dividend Budget Tou - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Gov. Walker to speak at CVTC, part of Reform Dividend Budget Tour

Posted:

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Governor Scott Walker will make a stop in Eau Claire, Friday.

The Governor is criss-crossing the state, continuing his Reform Dividend Budget Tour. Governor Walker will also make stops in Platteville and New Richmond on Friday. The Governor plans to highlight the Reform Dividend, as well as budget investment priorities, such as student success, accountable government and rewarding work.

Governor Walker will be at the Chippewa Valley Technical College's Gateway Campus on Friday, February 10 starting at 12:20 p.m.

